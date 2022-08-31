Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.37.

SNAP stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 382.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $716,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

