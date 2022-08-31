Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.37.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 382.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $716,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
