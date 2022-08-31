SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 535,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWYUF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 156.63%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

