Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Insider Purchases A$22,116.80 in Stock

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Rating) insider Christopher Morris bought 96,160 shares of Smart Parking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$22,116.80 ($15,466.29).

Smart Parking Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Smart Parking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Parking Management, Technology, and Research and Development segments. It sells smart city and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, hardware, and software for parking solutions.

