Sio Capital Management LLC Buys 140,166 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 856,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,166 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 735,141 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,109.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,541,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,593.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Savara Trading Up 3.6 %

About Savara

SVRA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,949. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.