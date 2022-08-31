Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Sold by Revelation Capital Management LLC

Revelation Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Singular Genomics Systems accounts for approximately 51.2% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Revelation Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,111. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

