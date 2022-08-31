Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

