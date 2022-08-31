Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 14,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Several research firms have commented on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

