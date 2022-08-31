Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Declines By 22.6%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 1,013,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,922.0 days.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The GPT Group stock remained flat at $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The GPT Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The GPT Group to a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About The GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

