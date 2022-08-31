Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Increases By 18.7%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Midwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647. Midwest has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Midwest to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Midwest

Midwest Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

