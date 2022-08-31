Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Drops By 11.7%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MarineMax Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE HZO traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

