Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Drops By 15.6%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 928,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Lazydays Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.86. Lazydays has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,085. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 61.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 663,849 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

See Also

