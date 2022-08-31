Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Drops By 15.6%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 928,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.86. Lazydays has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 61.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 663,849 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
