Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Rises By 24.3%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 509,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,923. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,388,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 1,396,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 962,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on KZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

