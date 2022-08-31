Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Grows By 9.4%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 904,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Jabil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBL traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 150,360 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Jabil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jabil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

