Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expands By 10.6%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

ITI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,340. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 318.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 135.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.