Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Rises By 12.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,042.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZF stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

