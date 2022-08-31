Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 22.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,940,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

