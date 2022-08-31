Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Increases By 28.0%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,351,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,068 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

IVR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 634,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -31.80%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

