Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Grows By 14.3%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

IAUGY opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $19.13.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

