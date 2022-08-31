Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Increases By 10.7%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,582,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.9 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INGXF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 3,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGXF shares. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.