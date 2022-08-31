Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Expands By 10.3%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. TheStreet cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

ICLK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.63.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.