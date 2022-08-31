Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Drops By 12.7%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICCM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IceCure Medical

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

