Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Drops By 19.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 44,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.