Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expands By 7.1%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 971,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 258,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,869. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
