Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expands By 7.1%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 971,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 258,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,869. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

