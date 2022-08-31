Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Increases By 8.5%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 9,169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99,503.0 days.

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

