Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Grows By 10.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPKEW stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.