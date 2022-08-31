Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Declines By 15.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 40,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 1,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 995,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 814.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 2,053,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,217. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.