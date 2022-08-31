Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Increases By 11.1%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Down 1.1 %

About Hailiang Education Group

Shares of NASDAQ HLG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.04.

(Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

See Also

