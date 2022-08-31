Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expands By 19.8%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 189,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,384. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

