Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Rises By 6.4%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

GMYTF stock remained flat at 70.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of 64.10 and a 12 month high of 125.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

