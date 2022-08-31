Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Grows By 25.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GJNSY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

