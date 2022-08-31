Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 15.4%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 202,456 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.