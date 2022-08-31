Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Increases By 16.7%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BICK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 69,277 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.