Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Increases By 16.7%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ BICK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund
About First Trust BICK Index Fund
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BICK Index Fund (BICK)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.