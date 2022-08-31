Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Increases By 5.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

EXAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,273,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 5,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. Exscientia has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

