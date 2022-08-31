Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Increases By 15.6%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.00. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,177,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

