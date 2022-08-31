Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Increases By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESS Tech Price Performance
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Featured Stories
