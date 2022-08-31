Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Increases By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Price Performance

ESS Tech Company Profile

GWH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 638,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,710. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $602.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

