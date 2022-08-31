Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Declines By 14.2%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,735.0 days.

EQB Stock Down 0.1 %

EQGPF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 471. EQB has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

