Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Decreases By 14.5%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in DHC Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHC Acquisition by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 19,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. DHC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

