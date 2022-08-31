Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Decreases By 11.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 108.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.