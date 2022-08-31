Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Decreases By 11.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CCAP opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 108.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.