Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Decreases By 20.0%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CDAQ stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

