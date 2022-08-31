Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Grows By 7.3%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 9,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,533. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.