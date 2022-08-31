Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Rises By 5.2%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 106,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.25.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.