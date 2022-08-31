Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Declines By 16.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,952. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

