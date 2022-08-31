Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Declines By 12.9%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

