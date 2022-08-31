Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 6.5%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,544,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 3,328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,477.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
CHVKF remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
China Vanke Company Profile
