Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 6.5%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,544,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 3,328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,477.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

CHVKF remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

