Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expands By 14.8%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 0.8 %

Celanese stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.94. 5,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

