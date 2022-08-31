Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Drops By 19.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BOOT stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 725,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $487,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

