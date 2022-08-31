Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expands By 22.2%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOK Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 167,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

