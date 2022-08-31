Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Declines By 14.6%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 299,954 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,322,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,083. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

