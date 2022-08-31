Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Drops By 19.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 144,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.61.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
