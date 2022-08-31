Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Drops By 19.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 144,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

