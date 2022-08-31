Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Decreases By 10.6%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

